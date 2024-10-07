Alert loco pilot averts major train tragedy after spotting pile of soil dumped on railway track in UP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A pile of soil was spotted dumped on a railway track in UP

Amid rising speculations of conspiracies behind the increasing number of train accidents across the country, another suspicious incident involving a deliberate train derailment attempt was reported on Sunday (October 6) after authorities spotted a pile of soil dumped on the railway track.

According to the information released, a major accident was averted thanks to the prudence of the driver and local residents. However, the incident prompted an immediate investigation to ascertain the motive behind it.

About the incident

Officials stated that on Sunday evening at around 7:55 pm, the Raghuraj Singh shuttle train number 04251 had to be briefly halted after the loco pilot spotted a pile of soil dumped on the railway track.

The soil was removed from the track, and rail traffic resumed on the route. However, the investigation launched immediately after the incident revealed key details.

Eyewitnesses mentioned that they had spotted a dumper, reportedly engaged in soil-filling work at the Ganga Expressway, dumping the soil on the track before fleeing towards Kheer. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Train could have been derailed

Meanwhile, gateman Shivendra Pratap Singh stated that the train had arrived at the outer section of Raghuraj Singh station, so the speed was low. However, if it had been faster, the train could have derailed due to the soil. Moreover, the incident comes mere a day after driver of the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Intercity Superfast Express, coming from the front, spotted a car moving on the tracks. Acting quickly, the driver immediately applied the emergency brakes and halted the train, thus preventing a major mishap.

Immediately after the incident, authorities arrived at the scene and began investigating how the car ended up on the railway tracks. It was revealed that the car was coming from Lucknow and, upon reaching a railway crossing, the driver saw that the gates were about to close for an incoming train. In an attempt to avoid waiting for the gates to reopen, the driver sped up, intending to cross the tracks.

However, the car suddenly veered onto the up track after losing control, and it continued moving along the railway line. After several efforts, the car finally stopped approximately 100 meters down the track. A crane was later called to remove the vehicle from the track.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)

