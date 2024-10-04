ATS arrests key suspect for stone-pelting on Vande Bharat Express in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stone pelting occurred on the Vande Bharat Express traveling from Delhi to Varanasi.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has successfully apprehended a wanted suspect linked to a gang responsible for stone-pelting incidents on the Vande Bharat Express train. This arrest is part of the ATS's ongoing efforts to identify and control activities that instill fear and potentially cause rail accidents.

The suspect, identified as Pawan Kumar Sahani, was previously arrested in connection with FIR No. 324/2024, filed under Section 153 of the Railways Act, which pertains to the stone pelting incidents in the Vyasnagar and Kashi station areas. During the interrogation, Sahani revealed the involvement of another individual, known as Hussain alias Shahid.

Following this lead, the ATS gathered intelligence and located Hussain, who resides in a rented accommodation in Mughal Sarai, Chandauli. He was subsequently brought in for questioning by the ATS field unit in Varanasi.

During the interrogation, Hussain disclosed that the gang's primary objective was to throw stones at the train to reduce its speed, allowing them to snatch mobile phones from passengers sitting near the gates and windows.

After thorough questioning, Hussain was handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Vyasnagar, Chandauli, for further legal proceedings. The RPF is currently taking steps to initiate appropriate legal action against him.

The ATS continues to monitor and act against individuals engaging in such dangerous activities that jeopardise passenger safety on trains.