Car found on railway tracks, loco pilot's quick move averts major accident in UP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The car was found stuck on the railway tracks

Amid rising speculations of conspiracies behind the increasing number of train accidents reported across the country, a major tragedy was averted on Saturday (October 5) when a Lucknow-bound train was stopped in time after a car was found moving on the tracks.

Details of the incident

According to the information released, the incident occurred near the Gonda-Lucknow rail section when the driver of the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Intercity Superfast Express, coming from the front, spotted a car moving on the tracks. Acting quickly, the driver immediately applied the emergency brakes and halted the train, thus preventing a major mishap.

What the investigation revealed

Immediately after the incident, authorities arrived at the scene and began investigating how the car ended up on the railway tracks. It was revealed that the car was coming from Lucknow and, upon reaching a railway crossing, the driver saw that the gates were about to close for an incoming train. In an attempt to avoid waiting for the gates to reopen, the driver sped up, intending to cross the tracks.

However, the car suddenly veered onto the up track after losing control, and it continued moving along the railway line. After several efforts, the car finally stopped approximately 100 meters down the track. A crane was later called to remove the vehicle from the track.

FIR Registered against car driver

Significantly, while further details of the incident are still being investigated, it is important to note that an FIR has been filed against the car driver, identified as Ajay Singh. Authorities are also probing whether any conspiracy was involved behind the incident.

Meanwhile, due to the incident, the train remained stranded for about an hour, blocking the up track. Additionally, a goods train traveling behind was also stopped till the route was cleared.



(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)



READ MORE | ATS arrests key suspect for stone-pelting on Vande Bharat Express in Varanasi