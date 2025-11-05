Suspended DSP Rishikant Shukla under SIT lens; how he amassed Rs 100 crore wealth A major revelation has emerged in the SIT investigation against suspended DSP Rishikant Shukla, exposing illegal assets worth nearly Rs 100 crore.

New Delhi:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made startling findings in its probe against suspended DSP Rishikant Shukla. Investigators revealed that Shukla built wealth worth around Rs 100 crore through corruption, extortion, and misuse of power. Most of the properties are registered under the names of his wife, son, and nephew, while some are benami (unregistered or proxy-owned). Shukla, once known as an “encounter specialist,” allegedly used his image to instill fear and intimidate people.

Extortion and fake cases

According to SIT sources, Shukla often filed false cases on disputed lands, and even threatened to implicate people in rape cases to extort large sums of money. He reportedly operated under the influence of mafia don Akhilesh Dubey, targeting individuals to extract money through fake encounters and fabricated FIRs.

The SIT received 52 complaints, of which more than a dozen were directly against Shukla. During the investigation, authorities traced 12 prime properties owned by him across Kanpur and nearby areas. During his 10-year posting in Kanpur, Shukla allegedly amassed 11 shops and 12 plots of land in posh localities.

Investigators found that his wife was a business partner in a real estate company owned by mafia Akhilesh Dubey, while his son’s name appeared as director in 33 shell companies. Vigilance officials said that a formal inquiry into disproportionate assets has now been initiated.

The Mafia nexus and operation Mahakal

The links between DSP Shukla and Akhilesh Dubey came to light during Operation Mahakal, an anti-corruption drive launched by former Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar. Under this operation, several lawyers, police officers, and journalists were investigated for extortion and fake case rackets. Mafia Akhilesh Dubey was arrested during the drive after being accused of framing people in fake cases and extorting crores.

Rishikant Shukla, originally from Deoria, joined the police force in 1998 as a sub-inspector. He was promoted to Additional SP in 2021 and later to DSP in April 2024.