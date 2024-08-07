Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student dies, 61 hospitalised after food poisoning incident in Deoria school

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Deoria: A 15-year-old student, one of several children hospitalised two days ago due to food poisoning, died in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Wednesday, officials said. Approximately 80 students from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ashram School in Mehroona village fell ill with symptoms including stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea after consuming the school meal, leading to their hospitalisation on Monday.

According to the officials, as of now 61 students are hospitalised in Deoria Medical College.

Ashram schools, which offer free residential-based education to talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, are managed by the state's Social Welfare Department. Currently, there are 94 of these schools operating in the state, according to an official website.

District Magistrate on food poisoning incident

District Magistrate Divya Mittal expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "All the students admitted for treatment at Deoria Medical College are healthy and they will be discharged from today," Mittal said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Jha said that the deceased student, Shivam Yadav, son of Sadanand Yadav, aged 15, was a resident of Bhaisiya Ramnagar, Farenda Tehsil, Maharajganj district. "A student receiving treatment at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur has passed away this Wednesday morning," he said.

Jha further said that Shivam's health deteriorated on the afternoon of August 6 with a sudden drop in blood pressure, leading to his admission to the ICU. "Following the food poisoning incident on August 5, his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to Maharshi Deoraha Baba Medical College, Deoria. Initially, his health was stable, but on the afternoon of August 6, his condition worsened with a sudden drop in blood pressure, leading to his admission to the ICU," he said.

Shivam passes away on Aug 7 morning

He said that despite ongoing efforts, there was no notable improvement in his condition. As a result, the medical college administration decided to transfer him to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, on Tuesday evening around 4 pm, using an advanced life-saving ambulance for better treatment.

At BRD Medical College, Shivam was put on a ventilator. The CMO mentioned that to coordinate his treatment effectively, the district administration dispatched Additional CMO Dr Surendra Chaudhary to BRD Medical College. Sadly, Shivam Yadav passed away on the morning of Wednesday, August 7.

