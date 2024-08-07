Lucknow: Over dozen pedestrians injured after being attacked by stray cow, chilling video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV captures horrific incident in which pedestrians are seen being attacked by stray cattle

A shocking video of a stray cow attacking pedestrians in the Rakabganj area, O​ld Lucknow surfaced on Wednesday. Around a dozen people were injured after the cow attacked them.

The chilling video showed the cow hitting a girl who was walking in a narrow lane. When a man tried to save her, the animal also attacked him too. The locals informed the Municipal Corporation about the incident.

The stray cattle is a big issue in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, which not only hurts farmers' crops but also leaves people injured in some incidents.

The Opposition leaders keep raising this issue in the assembly and even in the Parliament.

Stray cattle turned entire country into 'chowkidars': SP

A few days ago, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav raised the issue in the Parliament while speaking during a discussion on the Union budget. On July 29, the SP MP said the entire country has turned into "chowkidars" as people are unable to sleep due to the stray cattle menace. She asked if there was any provision in the Union budget to solve the problem.

Stray cattle that are left to loiter the roads by their former owners once they stop producing milk end up destroying standing crops of farmers and also causing road accidents.

It was one of the major issues raised by the Samajwadi Party during the assembly elections in 2022 and in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

According to the 2019 Livestock Census, there are over 1.90 crore cattle in Uttar Pradesh, including 62,04,304 milch cows and 23,36,151 dry cows.

