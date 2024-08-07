Woman alleges misbehaviour at Noida Mall, four arrested, Akhilesh Yadav criticises UP govt | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The woman Anju Yadav and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

A woman reported being misbehaved with by some men at a mall in Noida, leading to police action and subsequent arrests. The incident occurred on August 4 at the Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 38A, within Sector 39 police station limits. The woman, Anju Yadav, initially took to social media to highlight the issue, alleging police bias and misbehaviour by the men. Noida police later arrested four men—two from each side involved in the altercation.

"What the men who were along with her did to me would have made any husband or brother-in-law angry and they also showed their anger and shouted at her. That woman threatened of implicating us in a police case," Anju claimed in the first video.

"The matter escalated and police were called in who took us to the police post. Both sides reached compromise after mutual consent. The video I posted on social media yesterday, perhaps I did that in provocation. But now we are satisfied with the action of the police," she said.

Change in stance

In a second video, Anju Yadav stated that she may have posted the initial video under provocation and expressed satisfaction with the police action. She acknowledged that the issue was resolved by mutual consent initially, but both parties eventually lodged FIRs against each other.

Political reaction

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over women's safety and suggested that the woman's change of stance was due to pressure. He shared the initial video and condemned the state government for failing to protect women.

"This is the cry of a daughter-in-law from Noida. In UP, no sister, daughter, daughter-in-law is safe because police stations are busy fulfilling the 'economic targets' given by the government and administration.

"For the Chief Minister of the state, what can be more shameful than a woman of the state sobbing and pleading through a video to protect her honour. BJP has become synonymous with a corrupt system," the former UP CM posted on X in Hindi.

"Huqmaraan bhale apne huqm se badalwa de kisi ki zubaan par badal nahin sakti siskiyon ki gawaahi aur bayaan (The ruler may change someone's language by his orders, but the testimony and statements of sobs cannot change)," he said.

Police statement

The Noida police confirmed the arrests and stated that a fair and strict inquiry is being conducted. They emphasized that women from both parties were involved and that appropriate legal proceedings are underway.

