UP: Seven injured as clashes erupt over firecrackers at wedding in Muzaffarnagar, over 15 booked The dispute began when firecrackers were set off at the wedding of Vikas Kashyap, causing tensions with the local community. The incident took place in Saidpur village of Titawi area.

Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after a dispute over bursting firecrackers at a wedding ceremony escalated into a violent clash between two groups on Thursday. At least seven people were injured in the confrontation that took place in Saidpur village, under the limits of Titawi police station area. Meanwhile, Police have registered a case against more than 15 people and detained several suspects for questioning.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal, the authorities acted promptly to control the situation. "A case has been registered against more than 15 individuals, and several suspects have been taken into custody,” he said, adding that an investigation is underway into the matter.

What led to the clash?

Detailing the cause of the conflict, SP Bansal stated, "The dispute erupted when firecrackers were set off during the wedding of Vikas Kashyap, triggering tension with the local community. Sparks from the fireworks ignited some wooden structures, leading to a heated altercation. As tensions escalated, members of the community allegedly attacked the wedding gathering."

Meanwhile, additional police forces have been deployed in Saidpur village to prevent further unrest. The situation remains under close watch, and investigations are ongoing to identify and take action against those responsible for the violence, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: UP: Woman gang-raped, killed by brother-in-law, 2 others; accused try to burn her body