UP: Woman gang-raped, killed by brother-in-law, 2 others; accused try to burn her body

A 21-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was allegedly raped and murdered by her elder sister's husband and two other accomplices. As per the police, the culprits also tried to burn her body after the crime to destroy evidence. The victim's brother-in-law, identified as Ashish, strangled her to death. Police have arrested the main accused, while the other two are at large.

Ashish wanted to marry her sister-in-law

The incident took place in Bavana village of Budhana area, when the woman's family reported her missing on January 23, the officer said. As per the preliminary investigation, Ashish was pressurising the victim to marry him. Following the arrest, he confessed to the crime.

As per the police, Ashish along with his associates, lured the woman away from her home, gang-raped her and later strangled her to death.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Aditya Bansal said the main accused, Ashish, has been arrested, while Shubham and Deepak are absconding. The woman's charred remains have been recovered and a forensic examination is underway, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to apprehend the absconding duo. A strict action will be taken against those involved, and further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)