Uttar Pradesh: Senior railway engineer mowed down by freight train in Ballia, probe launched

In a tragic incident, a senior section engineer of the railways died after being hit by a freight train at Ballia railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Mandal (58), who was a resident of Bihar. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on Monday (March 31) when Mandal was walking from platform number 2 to his office located at the eastern end of platform number 1.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Station House Officer (SHO), Vivekanand Yadav, said that the police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the incident. Mandal's body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination, he said, adding that a detailed probe is underway in the matter.

Minor girl raped near Bareilly railway station

Earlier on March 27, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped near Bareilly City Railway Station, an official said. The victim was returning from a pilgrimage in Uttarakhand. The incident took place when the train, in which the girl was travelling with her father and relatives, stopped at the station. Her father disembarked to get something from the platform. As the train began to move, he slipped while attempting to re-board.

When her father failed to get on the train, the girl jumped off the train while it was exiting the station, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said, quoting the complaint. "She fell on the outer track past the platform, and a man raped her there," said the SSP. The girl was initially admitted to the Bareilly District Women's Hospital but was later referred to a private medical college due to her deteriorating condition.

