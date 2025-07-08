Self-styled Godman Changur Baba's house demolished in Balrampur amid religious conversion probe Authorities in Uttar Pradesh demolished the illegal mansion of self-styled faith healer Changur Baba, arrested for running a costly religious conversion racket funded by foreign money.

New Delhi:

Authorities on Tuesday demolished the sprawling residence of self-styled faith healer Jalaluddin, popularly known as Changur Baba, in Utraula, Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh. The mansion, reportedly constructed illegally on government land, was brought down as part of a crackdown following Baba’s arrest on charges of running a large-scale religious conversion racket and accumulating crores of rupees through foreign funding. Alongside the mansion stood a hospital, allegedly established by Baba’s followers, which was also under scrutiny for its role in the controversial operations.

Changur Baba and associates arrested by UP ATS

Changur Baba was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on July 5. The accused, who reportedly operated from Madhpur for several years, was known by multiple aliases including Jamaluddin and Karimullah Shah. Authorities also detained Naveen and Neetu Rohra, a couple originally from Mumbai who are alleged close associates. After their conversion, Naveen and Neetu took the names Kalimuddin and Nasreen. The couple reportedly helped establish the hospital in Utraula and are believed to have actively participated in the conversion network. Their daughter was also reportedly converted and renamed Sabiha.

Monetised conversion racket with caste-based pricing

According to Uttar Pradesh STF chief Amitabh Yash, the conversion racket was highly organized and monetized. The group charged varying sums based on the caste of the individual being converted. The reported rates included Rs 15-16 lakh for Brahmin, Kshatriya, or Sikh girls; Rs 10-12 lakh for girls from backward castes; and Rs 8-10 lakh for others. This tiered pricing highlights the systemic exploitation involved in the illegal conversions.

Deceptive tactics and coercion uncovered

Investigations revealed that the accused used deceitful methods to lure victims. In one notable case, a man named Abu Ansari impersonated ‘Amit’ to entrap a woman from Lucknow, Gunja Gupta. She was taken to Changur Baba’s dargah, where she was allegedly brainwashed and coerced into converting to Islam, subsequently receiving the name Alina Ansari. Such cases indicate the network’s manipulative practices.

Ongoing investigation and financial probe

Authorities continue to probe financial records, suspecting significant foreign funding supporting the conversion activities. With the accused in custody and the illegal mansion demolished, police are intensifying efforts to uncover the full extent of the operation. Security has been heightened in the area as investigations proceed.