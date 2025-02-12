Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das dies in Lucknow, CM Yogi condoles his demise

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das dies.

Acharya Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple, died on Wednesday morning at the age of 85. He was undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow after suffering a stroke.

Hospitalisation and health condition

Mahant Satyendra Das was initially admitted to a private hospital in Ayodhya but was later shifted to SGPGI for advanced medical care. He had been battling serious health conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited SGPGI on Tuesday evening to check on his health.

Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Mahant Satyendra Das had been the chief priest of the Ram temple since before the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, taking on the role just nine months prior. A respected member of the Nirvani Akhara, he dedicated his life to spiritual service from the age of 20. Known for his accessibility, he was frequently sought after by the media for his insights on temple developments and religious affairs in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi consoles death

CM Yogi has expressed grief over the demise of Acharya Das. In a post on X, he said, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!"

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss," he added.