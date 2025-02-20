Rahul Gandhi targets RSS-BJP in interaction with students in Rae Bareli, says 'English language is a weapon' Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with a group of students of 'Mool Bharti' hostel near Bargad Chauraha at Rae Bareli.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with students in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. He emphasised on value of English language and says 'if you learn this language, you can go anywhere'. He said, "Mohan Bhagwat (RSS chief) says speak in Hindi, yet the children of RSS and BJP leaders study in English-medium schools and even study in England."

Congress leader was interacting with students of 'Mool Bharti' hostel near Bargad Chauraha. He was accompanied by Congress Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma and other party leaders.

Rahul Gandhi targets RSS-BJP

While interacting with students in Rae Bareli today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "People from BJP-RSS say that one should not learn the English language. Mohan Bhagwat says we should not speak in English. But the English language is a weapon, if you learn this language, you can go anywhere, be it Tamil Nadu, Japan or Mumbai or work in any company...They want you not to learn English because where this language is used, they don't want Dalits, Adivasis and the poor not to come there. But English is your biggest weapon...Hindi is also important, it is not right to cut your roots...But English is also very important."

He added, "If you have to talk to the president of America or Russia, what language will you use? English." "When they speak, there is a thought behind it," he said.

'It's your Constitution', Rahul Gandhi addresses Dalit students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the contribution of the Dalits towards the making of the Constitution and said it is "your ideology but wherever you go now, you are crushed by the system". The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP said this while interacting with a group of Dalit students of 'Mool Bharti' hostel near Bargad Chauraha here. He was accompanied by Congress Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma and other party leaders.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency from Thursday.