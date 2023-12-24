PM Modi to hold 15-km long roadshow, address public gathering on December 30 in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to hold roadshow, address public gathering on December 30 in Ayodhya PM Modi to hold roadshow, address public gathering on December 30 in Ayodhya

PM Modi in Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the airport and railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and also conduct a 15-km long roadshow and address the public gathering on December 30.

Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya has said that in the meeting held on Saturday (December 23), arrangements were reviewed for the upcoming PM Modi's visit to the holy city, where he will inaugurate the airport along with other planned events.

"All facilities are available in hospitals. The Chief Minister is also reviewing it. For high-end services, we will keep a backup plan from here to Lucknow. PM is coming on December 30, the airport and the railway station which has been prepared in the first phase is going to be inaugurated. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said.

Events planned for PM Modi's Ayodhya visit:

"The PM will show a green flag to the rails. After that, PM Modi will address the public meeting on the ground next to the airport. He will travel from the airport to the railway station so it will be in the form of a roadshow. Arrangements are being made to welcome him," he added.

Image Source : RAM TEMPLE (X)tHE UNDER CONSTRUCTION BUILDING OF ram temple in Ayodhya

A review meeting was held with the top officials of the district as well as the officials of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Ayodhya on December 30.

Glimpse of under construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya:

Facility of chartered plane for special guests:

"The Chief Minister has said that there will be no darshan of Ram Lalla on January 21 and 22 for devotees, it (Darshan) will start from January 23. To cope with the availability of rooms for those who are our actual guests, the district administration is trying to resolve this by talking to the hotels. It is estimated that many guests will come by chartered plane, so in districts like Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi, arrangements can be made to park all the planes there. Once the exact number is known, it will be informed after coordinating with the Aviation department," Gaurav Dayal said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1 (Monday), in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

