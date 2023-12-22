Friday, December 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Ayodhya: Tamil, Telugu signages to be installed for devotees arriving for Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Tamil, Telugu signages to be installed for devotees arriving for Ram Temple

Several infrastructure projects are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha scheduled to be held on January 22.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2023 8:08 IST
Construction work in progress at Ayodhya Railway Station.
Image Source : PTI Construction work in progress at Ayodhya Railway Station.

Ayodhya: Signages in various language including Tamil, Telugu will be installed in the city, keeping in mind the likelihood of a large number of devotees arriving from the southern states to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, officials said.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. Direction signages will be placed to guide the devotees.

For the convenience of devotees arriving from various parts of the country, the signboards will be in different languages, including those spoken on a large scale such as Tamil and Telugu, Additional Director General of Polce Piyush Mordia said in a statement.

Plans have been made to mark the routes leading to the main temple and create arrangements for the movement of devotees on these routes, he added.

Vehicular movement will be restricted on the routes where the devotees will walk, he said.

It is being ensured that where vehicle access is necessary, it will be seen that it does not hinder the movement of others, the official said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Yogi Adityanath takes stock of under-construction Ram Temple ahead of consecration ceremony on Jan 22 | WATCH

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Ayodhya News

Latest News