Noida: Man climbs high-tension electric tower in Sector 78, dramatic video surfaces

The police and officials of the electric department initiated the rescue operation. Heavy crane and net were deployed at the rescue site.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Noida Updated on: November 10, 2024 15:58 IST
Man is seen doting stunt on the tower
Image Source : INDIA TV Man is seen doting stunt on the tower

An unidentified man climbed a hundreds of foot-long high-tension electric tower in Sector 78, Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, prompting local police officials, and employees of the power department to rush there to save his life. 

Police said all arrangements have been made to rescue him.

"Efforts are on to convince him to bring him down. Preventive measures have also been taken. We stationed a big net to save him, in case he falls. For two hours, he is doing drama. He starts climbing down and up," the police officials at the site said.

The tower is located near the metro station under Sector 113 Police station. A large number of the people gathered at the rescue site.

The man on the tower is seen doing the frantic act. Sometimes, he dances and sometimes he starts shouting. The police said they were trying to identify the person so that his family could be called in.

