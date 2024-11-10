Mateen Ahmad, five-time Congress MLA, joins AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mateen Ahmad with Arvind Kejriwal

In a major setback for Congress, five-time MLA and senior leader Mateen Ahmad joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Sunday. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal remained present while he joined the ruling party. Mateen Ahmad has been a five-time MLA from Seelampur Assembly seat from 1993 to 2013.

Speaking about his joining former Delhi CM Kejriwal took to X and said, "Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed ji has been serving the people by living in the Yamuna -paar area."

Mateen's son joins AAP

Notably, he joined the party days after the joining of his son and his son's wife. On October 29, Ahmed's son Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed and his councillor wife Shagufta Chaudhary joined the AAP. This comes as a shock for Delhi Congress as the assembly polls are due in February next year.

Harsharan Singh Balli joining BJP

However, Delhi's ruling party suffered a jolt today as veteran politician Harsharan Singh Balli quit the party and joined the BJP with his son Gurmeet Singh. Balli, a four-time BJP MLA from the Harinagar constituency in West Delhi, served as minister in the Madan Lal Khurana government. He later joined the AAP.

The former MLA joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and his former associates in the party Subhash Arya and Subhash Sachdeva.



