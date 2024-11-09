Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Atishi passes proposal to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals for anti-pollution duties in Delhi

Atishi passes proposal to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals for anti-pollution duties in Delhi

Delhi CM Atishi announced the reinstatement of the bus marshalls days after directions from LG VK Saxena during a meeting over the air pollution condition in the national capital.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2024 16:27 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a decisive step, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday announced to reinstating of 10,000 Civil Defence Volunteers (CDV) for anti-pollution duties, days after getting directions from LG VK Saxena to do so. These CDVs were employed as bus marshalls before being terminated by LG Saxena on the then Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal's proposal in October last year. 

Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM said that the proposal in that direction has been passed and the process of reinstatement will be started from Monday.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement