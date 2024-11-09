Atishi passes proposal to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals for anti-pollution duties in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a decisive step, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday announced to reinstating of 10,000 Civil Defence Volunteers (CDV) for anti-pollution duties, days after getting directions from LG VK Saxena to do so. These CDVs were employed as bus marshalls before being terminated by LG Saxena on the then Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal's proposal in October last year.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM said that the proposal in that direction has been passed and the process of reinstatement will be started from Monday.