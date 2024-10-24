Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
Delhi LG VK Saxena directs deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers for mitigating air pollution

AAP has been trying to get the Civil Defence Volunteers reinstated as bus marshals in Delhi. The issue had become a matter of political altercation between LG and AAP. The LG has now directed to deploy them to fight air pollution while asking govt to present a concrete plan of their regularisation.

Reported By : Bhaskar Mishra Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Published on: October 24, 2024 14:23 IST
delhi pollution CDV
Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi LG VK Saxena

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Thursday directed the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) to mitigate the air pollution in the national capital for the next four months. The tenure of their four-month service will start on November 1. The Delhi LG has also asked the government to come up with a detailed proposal for their regularisation. 

The CDVs were terminated by LG Saxena on the then Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal's proposal in October last year. Since then the CDVs have been looking for their reinstatement as bus marshal. The issue of their reinstatement created a political ruckus in Delhi. LG Saxena's decision as Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) comes as a massive relief to suffering erstwhile CDVs.

LG advice govt to come up with concrete scheme

According to Delhi LG's direction, the four-month tenure will start on November 1. Saxena has also advised the GNCTD and the Chief Minister to come up with a concrete scheme in the interim, for their future engagement after following due process, so that they are not misled again and face loss of livelihood, in the interim period of four months.  

'Should be detailed scheme rather than just media announcement,' says LG

The LG also advised that the scheme to be prepared by the Delhi Government for the CDVs’ regular engagement, should entail details of their deployment, budgetary provisions, financial approvals, and creation of posts and take into consideration reservation norms for SC/ST/OBC/EWS, rather than just being another announcement for media consumption.

Notably, the directions came after a meeting on pollution was held at the LG office. LG had called the meeting of DDMA in which Delhi CM Atishi and Minister of Environment Gopal Rai were present.

Saurabh Bharadwaj reiterates commitment to bus marshals

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has reacted to the development and said the struggle of bus marshals has fructified now, adding that the fight to get the CDVs reinstated as bus marshals will go on. 

(Reported by: Anamika)

