Delhi LG VK Saxena directs deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers for mitigating air pollution

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Thursday directed the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) to mitigate the air pollution in the national capital for the next four months. The tenure of their four-month service will start on November 1. The Delhi LG has also asked the government to come up with a detailed proposal for their regularisation.

The CDVs were terminated by LG Saxena on the then Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal's proposal in October last year. Since then the CDVs have been looking for their reinstatement as bus marshal. The issue of their reinstatement created a political ruckus in Delhi. LG Saxena's decision as Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) comes as a massive relief to suffering erstwhile CDVs.

LG advice govt to come up with concrete scheme

According to Delhi LG's direction, the four-month tenure will start on November 1. Saxena has also advised the GNCTD and the Chief Minister to come up with a concrete scheme in the interim, for their future engagement after following due process, so that they are not misled again and face loss of livelihood, in the interim period of four months.

'Should be detailed scheme rather than just media announcement,' says LG

The LG also advised that the scheme to be prepared by the Delhi Government for the CDVs’ regular engagement, should entail details of their deployment, budgetary provisions, financial approvals, and creation of posts and take into consideration reservation norms for SC/ST/OBC/EWS, rather than just being another announcement for media consumption.

Notably, the directions came after a meeting on pollution was held at the LG office. LG had called the meeting of DDMA in which Delhi CM Atishi and Minister of Environment Gopal Rai were present.

Saurabh Bharadwaj reiterates commitment to bus marshals

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has reacted to the development and said the struggle of bus marshals has fructified now, adding that the fight to get the CDVs reinstated as bus marshals will go on.

