Nikki murder case: Brother's wife alleges dowry harassment on deceased's family, levels shocking allegations The Nikki murder case has taken a dramatic turn with her brother's wife, accusing Rohit and his family of years of dowry harassment, violence, and even forced abortion.

Noida:

The Nikki Bhati murder case in Greater Noida continues to see new developments every day. In a fresh twist, Nikki's brother Rohit has been accused of abandoning his wife Meenakshi over dowry demands. Speaking to the media, Meenakshi revealed painful details about her troubled marriage and the harassment she allegedly faced from her husband and in-laws.

Allegations of dowry and violence

Meenakshi said that when she married Rohit in 2016, her family had given a Ciaz car and 20-21 tolas of gold as dowry. Despite this, Rohit frequently demanded large sums of money, sometimes five lakh rupees, other times ten lakh rupees. "The demands were often accompanied by daily beatings. My husband's mother Kanchan and Nikki also supported him in the assaults," she alleged.

Meenakshi further alleged that her mother-in-law forced her to undergo an abortion by giving her wrong medicines. She added that she was not even allowed to keep a phone to contact her family and was subjected to relentless torture solely for dowry.

Years of separation and ongoing case

Meenakshi stated that she has been living at her parental home for several years now while the case is ongoing. She said that whenever her in-laws tried to take her back, she feared further violence and assault.

On Nikki’s death

Referring to the murder case, Meenakshi claimed that Nikki's husband Vipin was deeply attached to her, even having her name tattooed on his hand. She firmly stated that Vipin could never commit such a crime and alleged that Nikki had set herself on fire.

Nikki Bhati dowry murder case

It is to be noted here that 26-year-old Nikki was allegedly set ablaze over dowry demands in a Greater Noida village on August 21. Following the incident, the deceased's husband Vipin, her in-laws Satveer and Daya, and brother-in-law Rohit have been arrested in the case. Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while he was allegedly attempting to escape police custody. The FIR in the case has also been registered at Kasna police station on August 22 under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

