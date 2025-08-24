Greater Noida dowry death: Accused Vipin, husband of Nikki, shot at during encounter Greater Noida dowry death: The accused husband, Vipin, was trying to escape from police custody by snatching a pistol from a personnel, but was shot in the leg.

New Delhi:

In a sudden turn of events in the dowry killing case, the accused husband was shot at during an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police near the Sirsa Chowk in Greater Noida on Sunday afternoon. The accused husband, Vipin, was trying to escape while he was being taken for medical examination by snatching a pistol from a police personnel, but was shot in the leg.

He has been admitted to a hospital.

Vipin, along with his family members, set his wife, Nikki, ablaze on Thursday in front of their six-year-old son after brutally assaulting her. While Vipin was arrested on Saturday, a hunt is underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

The police, however, said Vipin is supporting the officials during the investigation. Notably, Vipin, in a social media, post has tried to imply that his wife died by suicide. Sharing a photo of the two along with their son, Vipin said the entire world is now calling him a 'killer'.

Nikki's father wants accused to be shot

Following the brutal killing of her daughter, Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh Payla, demanded that all the accused must be shot dead, and their houses must be demolished. He alleged that his daughter was tortured for dowry by her in-laws, and Vipin's entire family is involved in her murder.



"My daughter did not want to trouble me, so she tried her best to make the marriage work. But they killed her — they are murderers," he said, while alleging that Vipin was also in an extramarital relationship.