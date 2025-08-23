'They set my mother on fire': Son's haunting testimony in Greater Noida dowry killing case | Video Greater Noida dowry killing case: On August 21, after a violent clash, Nikki was allegedly beaten and set on fire by her husband and in-laws. She was rushed to hospital with severe burns and later shifted to Delhi, but died during treatment.

In a chilling account from Greater Noida’s Sirsa village, a young boy described how his mother was tortured and then set ablaze by his father and grandparents over a dowry dispute. Fighting back tears, the child said, “They first put something on my mother. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter.”

The horrific incident left his mother, Nikki, severely injured. A video captured her stumbling down a flight of stairs while flames consumed her body- hours before she succumbed to burn injuries on her way to a Delhi hospital.

9 years of torture, harassment end in brutal murder

Nikki had married Vipin Bhati in December 2016. According to her elder sister, Kanchan, both sisters were married into the same household and were subjected to relentless dowry harassment. Despite the family already giving a Scorpio car, a Bullet motorcycle, cash, and other valuables at the time of marriage, the in-laws allegedly demanded an additional Rs 35 lakh.

Kanchan said she, too, faced violent assaults. “They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one, what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again,’” she alleged, adding that she was beaten the same night from 1:30 am to 4:00 am.

Videos show extent of violence

Shocking videos have emerged showing Nikki being dragged by her hair and beaten by her husband and mother-in-law. Another clip shows her sitting on the floor, her body covered in severe burn injuries. Neighbours rushed her first to Fortis Hospital, from where she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Tragically, she died en route.

Police action and protests

Based on Kanchan’s complaint, police filed a case at Kasna police station against Nikki’s husband, Vipin, brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, mother-in-law Daya, and father-in-law Satveer. Vipin has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the other accused. Outrage spilled onto the streets as locals gathered outside the police station demanding swift Justice for Nikki. Protesters held placards and raised slogans seeking strict punishment for those responsible.

Kanchan said she had tried to save her sister but failed. Her message was clear, “I want them to suffer the way they made my sister suffer.”