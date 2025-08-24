'World calls me a killer, Nikki': Greater Noida man's post after wife's murder Greater Noida Dowry Killing Case: The victim was killed in front of her six-year-old, who later described the entire incident, and said his mother was first brutally assaulted by her in-laws and then set on fire using a lighter.

A shocking case was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday, where a woman was allegedly set ablaze in front of her son by her in-laws for Rs 36 lakh dowry. A couple of videos of the incident have also gone viral, in which the husband brutally assaulted the woman before she was set on fire.

The husband, Vipin, has now been arrested. However, before his arrest, Vipin shared a photo of his wife, Nikki, on social media. In the caption, he wrote, "Why didn't you tell me what happened? Why did you leave me? Why did you do this? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki."

"A lot of wrong is happening to me, after you left," he said, implying his wife died by suicide. He shared another photo of the two, along with their son, and wrote, "I am ruined. I have nothing left."

Vipin and Nikki got married in 2016.

Son describes mother's killing

The victim was killed in front of her six-year-old, who later described the entire incident, and said his mother was first brutally assaulted by her in-laws and then set on fire using a lighter. "Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter)," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Nikki killed over Rs 36 lakh dowry

Nikki's elder sister Kanchan claimed she was killed by her in-laws after their family failed to provide Rs 36 lakh dowry. Kanchan said Nikki was hit on her neck and head, and some acid was thrown on her before she was set ablaze.

Police register case; husband arrested

The police have registered a case in this regard, and a post-mortem was conducted. Vipin has been arrested, and a hunt is underway to apprehend the remaining accused, said the police.

"On August 21, we received a call from Fortis Hospital informing us that a woman with burn injuries had been admitted and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Police immediately left for Safdarjung Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before the team could reach the hospital," PTI quoted Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar as saying.