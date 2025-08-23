Greater Noida horror: Woman burned alive by husband, in-laws over Rs 35 lakh dowry demand Greater Noida: As per statements given by the victim’s sister, Kanchan, Nikki was subjected to continuous harassment over dowry demands. Although her family provided car, a Bullet motorcycle, and cash at the time of marriage in Dec 2016, the in-laws allegedly sought an additional sum of Rs 35 lakh.

In a shocking case from Sirsa village in the Kasna police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, a young woman named Nikki was allegedly burned alive by her husband and in-laws on August 21. The victim’s family has accused her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and elder brother-in-law of dousing her with a flammable substance and setting her ablaze after subjecting her to repeated beatings.

Long-standing harassment and dowry demands

According to the victim’s elder sister, Kanchan, Nikki was continuously harassed for dowry despite the family having already given expensive items at the time of her marriage in December 2016- including a Scorpio car, a bullet motorbike, and cash. The in-laws allegedly went on to demand an additional Rs 35 lakh. Even after providing another car, the harassment continued, often escalating to violent assaults.

Affair allegations and domestic abuse

Kanchan further alleged that Nikki’s husband, Vipin, was in a relationship with another woman, which became a constant source of conflict between the couple. She claimed Nikki was regularly beaten whenever she questioned his late-night absences or confronted him about the affair. On February 11, Nikki was allegedly attacked at her workplace as well. A community “panchayat” had tried to mediate, but the violence resumed when Nikki returned to her husband’s home.

Day of the murder

On August 21 (Thursday), a violent quarrel broke out between Nikki and her husband. According to Kanchan, both she and her younger sister witnessed Vipin and his family physically assaulting Nikki before pouring a substance on her and setting her on fire. Despite efforts to save her with local help, Nikki sustained critical burns. She was first admitted to a nearby hospital, later shifted to Delhi, but succumbed to her injuries during medical treatment.

Witness statement and video evidence

Kanchan revealed that she recorded parts of the violence on her phone to ensure there was proof, as she feared people would dismiss the family’s claims as “drama.” She also claimed the murder was pre-planned, pointing out that domestic strife had been escalating for over a week.

Police action

Nikki’s relatives lodged a written complaint at Kasna police station. Based on their statement, police have registered a case against her husband Vipin, her in-laws, and her elder brother-in-law. Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed that the matter is under investigation and assured strict action.

Family’s demand for justice

Distraught relatives gathered outside the police station demanding immediate arrests. Kanchan, who was present during the attack, told police, “I tried my best to save my sister, but the entire family was involved. They burned her alive before my eyes.”

(With inputs from Rahul Thakur)