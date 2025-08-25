Greater Noida dowry murder case: Nikki's in-laws, brother-in-law sent to 14-day judicial custody Police have so far arrested Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents Satveer and Daya, and his brother Rohit. Vipin, who was initially taken into custody on Saturday, was later shot in the leg during an alleged attempt to escape police custody while being escorted to recover evidence.

Greater Noida:

In a fresh development in the Greater Noida dowry murder case, three close family members of the deceased have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze over dowry demands in Greater Noida on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested all the accused in connection with the case. The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday made the fourth arrest. This comes after the police arrested the sister in law, mother-in-law and husband of the victim. Vipin Bhati, who is accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by the police on Sunday and was later admitted to the hospital. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

NCW seeks action

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious note of the incident and sought swift action. In a statement issued on Sunday, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said she has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, directing the immediate arrest of all accused, strict action under relevant provisions of law, and a fair and time-bound investigation into the case.

Nikki case: Conflicting evidence raises questions

Meanwhile, a major twist has also emerged in the case as the central question remains: Did Nikki die by suicide, or did her husband Vipin set her ablaze? According to the FIR filed by Nikki's sister Kanchan, the incident took place on August 21 around 5:30 am. Kanchan alleged that Vipin poured a flammable substance on Nikki and set her on fire with a lighter, which led to her death.

CCTV footage raises doubts

However, CCTV footage from the same morning tells a slightly different story. Around 5:40 am, Vipin is seen standing outside a shop with his child. Suddenly, upon hearing loud noises, he is seen rushing back towards the house and then quickly reverses his vehicle into the lane before leaving for the hospital. The timing has raised doubts, as Kanchan claims the incident happened at 5:30 am while the footage shows Vipin outside ten minutes later.

Silence from family members

Nikki's parents, who initially supported Kanchan's version, are now refraining from making direct statements. They are saying that Vipin was seen rushing back from outside when the fire broke out. Meanwhile, Kanchan herself has disappeared from the scene, with family members claiming she is unwell due to low blood pressure.

Questions around 'doctored video' evidence

Another controversy has surfaced regarding a video circulating on social media. According to reports, the video showing Nikki being set on fire was allegedly doctored. The original video was from February, when a domestic fight between Nikki and Vipin turned violent, leaving Vipin injured. In that footage, Vipin’s mother is also seen hitting her. Sources allege that the fire sequence was later added to the February video to strengthen the murder claim.

