Mayawati invokes 1995 attack on her to target Congress, SP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday continued her attack on Congress and Samajwadi Party over caste-based census. In a note on X, Mayawati invoked the June 2, 1995 incident in which she was allegedly attacked to target Congress and SP.

"SP had carried out a deadly attack on me on June 2, 1995, after BSP withdrew its support, then why does Congress never speak on this? Whereas the Congress government which was in the Centre during that time also did not fulfill its responsibility on time. Even when Shri Kanshi Ram Ji was in a serious condition of illness and was hospitalized, he had to reprimand the Home Minister and the opposition also mobilised in the Parliament, then the Congress government came into action," she recalled.

That time Congress-led Central government had ill-intention to run its government from behind the scenes by imposing President's rule in UP, whose conspiracy was foiled by BSP, the BSP chief added.

"Also, the entire opposition including BJP had fulfilled its duty in saving me from the criminal elements of SP in the name of humanity and humaneness, so why does Congress keep having trouble with this from time to time, people should be aware," Mayawati said.

Apart from this, BSP has been putting full pressure for caste census for years, first on Congress at the Centre and now also on BJP, party has been in favour of it for years and still is, she added.

"But after the caste census, will the Congress be able to ensure the rightful rights of SC, ST and OBC classes? Those who are still silent on the issue of classification and creamy layer in SC/ST reservation should answer," she targeted SP and Congress.

Mayawati calls out Congress, SP's 'double standards'

Earlier, Mayawati on Sunday took a dig at the Congress' "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" and urged people to be cautious of the "double standards" of the grand old party and its ally the Samajwadi Party.

She also made it clear that her party would not form any alliance with the likes of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in any election.

In a series of posts on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief blasted the Congress for "not honouring" BR Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna.

The followers of Ambedkar will never forgive the Congress, which organised the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" in Prayagraj, for not conferring the main architect of the Constitution with the Bharat Ratna during his lifetime or after his death, Mayawati said.

She also lashed out at the Congress for not declaring a single day of national mourning following the death of Kanshi Ram who, according to Mayawati, gave impetus to Ambedkar's movement.

The Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh at that time also did not declare a state mourning, she said.

"Be cautious of their double standards of thinking, behaviour and character," she said in Hindi.

"The BSP has always been in favour of it because it is very important for the benefit of the weaker sections," Mayawati said.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder case: 'People will uproot Mamata from power, immerse her in Ganga,' says Sukanta Majumdar