Kolkata rape-murder case: 'People will uproot Mamata from power, immerse her in Ganga,' says Sukanta Majumdar

Amid nationwide resentment over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the opposition BJP has intensified its attack on the ruling TMC. In the latest development, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee saying that people will remove her from power and immerse her in the Ganga river.

He said, "The government is afraid of this student movement, and they want to suppress the people's voice. But the students of West Bengal have awakened... By uprooting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power, the people of the state will immerse her in the River Ganga." He also emphasised the necessity of a state health minister investigation adding that Mamata's phone should be seized. He said, "There should be an investigation against the West Bengal health minister. Mamata Banerjee's phone should be seized, and an inquiry conducted," said Majumdar.

Speaking about the BJP's plan of action, Majumdar said, "Tomorrow, due to Krishna Janmashtami, we will not hold any protest. On August 28, the BJP's Mahila Morcha will lock the West Bengal Commission for Women office as they are not taking any action. On August 29, we will protest outside the DM offices in all districts, demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee... We will continue our protests."

Protest marches in Bengal

Notably, Majumdar, along with BJP workers expressed outrage over the case by protesting at Shyambazar, Kolkata. Meanwhile, the Bengali television industry also held a protest march from Tollygunge to Deshapriya Park on Sunday, demanding justice for the victim. People from every department of the television industry participated in the march.

In other protests related to the case, BJP workers held a 'Mashal March' in Paschim Medinipur, while women in Siliguri also participated in a Mashal march, both demanding justice for the victim. In Bhangore, South 24 Parganas, local women and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) also held protests.

