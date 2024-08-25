Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI conducts polygraph test on accused Sanjay Roy in jail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (August 25) conducted a polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the Kolkata rape and murder case. The test could not be carried out on Saturday at the prison where he is being held due to a technical issue. According to the officials, a team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi were flown to Kolkata to conduct these tests.

CBI conducts polygraph test on Sandeep Ghosh, others

CBI on Saturday conducted the polygraph test of six people, including Sandeep Ghosh, related to the Kolkata rape and murder case in which a half-naked body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminal hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The names include Sandeep Ghosh, former principal of the institute, who the CBI has interrogated for over 100 hours in eight consecutive days.

The remaining six, including former principal Sandip Ghosh and four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civil volunteer, underwent test at the agency's office, the officials said.

About 25 questions have been asked to former principal Sandeep Ghosh during the CBI polygraph test. According to reports, unnecessary questions like what is the color of the sky? What day is it today? All these are also asked in the polygraph test to confuse the accused.

Kolkata rape-murder case

It is pertinent to mention that a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

