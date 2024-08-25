Kolkata rape-murder: CBI raids Sandeep Ghosh's residence, hours after FIR in financial irregularities case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandeep Ghosh on Sunday morning in a financial irregularities case. The probe agency has raided 15 locations of Ghosh and his relatives. They reached the Beleghata house of ex-principal early morning at 6:45 am.

Apart from him, the CBI team also reached the house of Dr. Debashish Som in Keshtopur, Kolkata. Dr Som is associated with the Forensic Department of RG Kar Hospital and is close to Sandeep Ghosh. The locations also include the houses of former Superintendent (MSVP) Sanjay Vashishtha in Entally and medical supplier Biplab Singh at Hatgacha in Howrah district.

Former Dy Superintendent files complaint

The case came to light after students and doctors alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar with principal Sandeep Ghosh as the 'kingpin'. The formal complaint in this regard was filed by Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at the hospital. He mentioned Dr Som's name in his complaint.

Notably, the case investigation was initiated by the Kolkata Police after the complaint, which was taken over by a four-member SIT formed by the state government. The SIT was headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar.

However, the CBI took over the case after the orders of the single bench of Calcutta High Court and lodged a fresh FIR. The FIR was lodged against Ghosh by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI. Following the orders of the High Court, SIT went to the CBI office in Nizam Palace today morning and handed over all the documents related to the case.

Kolkata rape-murder case

The CBI is also investigating the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, whose semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. At first, the case was investigated by the Kolkata Police, which arrested a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

Meanwhile, CBI has grilled Sandeep Ghose for nine consecutive days and over 100 hours. Additionally, the probe agency also conducted polygraph tests on six people, including Ghosh, a close aide of Sanjay Roy, and six other hospital staffers, who had dinner with the victim on the night of the crime. The CBI will conduct the polygraph test of the main accused Roy on Sunday.

