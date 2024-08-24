Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI grills Sandeep Ghosh for over 100 hours, polygraph test likely today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Principal Sandeep Ghosh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct the polygraph test of seven people related to the Kolkata rape and murder case in which a half-naked body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminal hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The names include Sandeep Ghosh, former principal of the institute, who the CBI has interrogated for over 100 hours in eight consecutive days. Earlier today, he appeared before the CBI for questioning for the ninth day.

The CBi will conduct polygraph tests on former Principal Sandeep Ghosh, the main accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer who is close to Sanjay Roy and four junior doctors who had dinner with the victim on the night of the crime. Their polygraph tests will be conducted at the Central Forensic Lab in New Town, Kolkata. The development comes after the Kolkata court on Thursday granted the CBI permission to conduct polygraph tests.

Polygraph test of main accused Sanjay Roy

The CBI had earlier obtained permission from a local court to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the civic volunteer who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. The central agency received local court approval to conduct a polygraph test on the accused, days after performing a psychoanalysis test on him. Earlier, a team of psychological and behavioural analysts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi also conducted the necessary tests on Roy.

Kolkata rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

