CBI gets court nod to conduct polygraph tests on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 doctors of RG Kar Hospital Kolkata rape-murder case: The lie detection test can only be done after a permission from the court and the consent of the suspect. The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests.

A Kolkata court on Thursday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to conduct polygraph tests on the former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital.