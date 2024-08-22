Kolkata rape-murder case: AIIMS, RML Hospital resident doctors call of 11-day strike after SC appeal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AIIMS doctors were protesting against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata,

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Delhi AIIMS has decided to end their 11-day strike on Thursday. This decision follows an appeal and directive from the Supreme Court, which urged the doctors to resume their duties. The RDA expressed their gratitude to the Supreme Court for acknowledging the incident at RG Kar Medical College and addressing the larger issue of safety and security for healthcare workers nationwide. "We sincerely appreciate the Supreme Court's intervention in ensuring the well-being and protection of healthcare professionals across the country," the RDA said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the apex court asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin. "We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court’s appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and safety for doctors. We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," the RDA said in a post on X.

Demands of AIIMS Doctors Association

On August 12, doctor associations started a nationwide protest, halting OPD services. However, emergency services continued as usual. Resident doctors at AIIMS had been on strike, advocating for central legislation to protect healthcare workers in response to the rape and murder of the female trainee doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata. In response to these concerns, the AIIMS administration has decided to implement a security audit and take additional measures to enhance safety. As part of these efforts, AI-enabled CCTV cameras will be installed at key entry and exit points of the Mother and Child Block on a pilot basis. These advanced cameras will use facial recognition technology to identify all visitors, allowing security personnel to monitor frequent entrants and exits more effectively, thereby improving access control and preventing unauthorized personnel from entering the premises.

RML Hospital's resident doctors also call off strike

Following AIIMS RDA's footsteps, the resident doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital have also called off their strike and resumed to work. During the strike, patients had to experience delays in treatment. Earlier in the day, long queues formed as the hospital struggled with reduced staffing due to the strike. Dr Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent at RML Hospital, said that they faced issues due to the influx of patients from distant locations. "Our faculty are doing their best to attend to patients in the OPD, but due to the shortage of doctors, it's taking more time. Our elective operation theatres (OTs) are functioning, but compared to before the strike, there has been a decline. Emergency OTs are operating normally, but there is a 40 per cent reduction in elective OTs," he said, as per ANI.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

