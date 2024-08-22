'Crime scene was tampered with': CBI informs SC in Kolkata rape and murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The CBI team at RG Kar Hospital where a medic was raped and murdered.

In major observation, the CBI on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the crime scene where a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, was tampered with. On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity. The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

The CBI also mentioned that the first FIR was lodged only after the cremation of the victim - at 11:45 PM.