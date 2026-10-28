ED attaches Azam Khan's Jauhar University worth Rs 1,170 crore in money laundering case

Lucknow:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the land and buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur in a major money laundering investigation involving Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The central agency said on Wednesday that the property, promoted by the jailed former minister, has an estimated current market value of Rs 1,170 crore. The ED has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering 59 buildings on the university campus. The agency has alleged that government funds meant for public infrastructure and civic works were diverted to construct and develop the private educational institution.

According to the ED, the alleged proceeds of crime in the case amount to Rs 426.46 crore. The land and buildings were registered and constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 499 crore, but their current estimated market value is substantially higher.

Why has the ED attached Azam Khan's Jauhar University?

The ED's action follows an investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs the university. The trust was established by Azam Khan and is controlled by him, according to the agency. Khan is also the university's honorary Chancellor.

The ED has alleged that public funds intended for government projects were diverted to the university. It further claimed that government infrastructure works were carried out on the private campus and that money received by contractors for public projects was subsequently routed back to the trust as donations. The attachment order is provisional, meaning the property has been attached during the investigation under the anti-money laundering law. The allegations remain subject to the legal process.

ED relies on 54 FIRs in money laundering probe

The agency said it has taken cognisance of 54 FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police as the basis for its money laundering investigation against Khan and the trust.

The police cases cover a range of allegations, including the alleged forcible acquisition of land, misuse of government resources and the diversion of public funds towards the university's development. The ED conducted searches in the case in August and also questioned Khan, who is currently lodged in Rampur jail and faces multiple criminal cases.

The investigation is examining how land was acquired, how construction on the campus was funded and whether money allocated for public works was used to benefit the private educational institution.

Allegations of illegal land occupation in Rampur

One set of FIRs registered at Rampur's Azeem Nagar police station alleges that agricultural land belonging to farmers was forcibly taken over for the university. The ED also referred to an inquiry report prepared by the Rampur district administration, which allegedly found that 45 plots of enemy property, covering around 34 acres in Singhankhera village, had been illegally occupied for the university.

According to the agency, the land had been leased to the trust, but the lease was subsequently cancelled by the custodian of enemy property. Despite this, the land was allegedly occupied for the institution. The ED said possession of the land has since been taken back by the custodian of enemy property under the Ministry of Home Affairs, with assistance from the Rampur administration.

ED alleges govt machinery and funds were diverted

The agency has also alleged that government resources and funds intended for public projects were used to develop the university campus. According to the ED, works worth Rs 6.60 crore were carried out at the university using funds from the MLA and MLC local area development schemes. The work was executed by the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, of which Khan was chairman at the time, the agency claimed. The ED further alleged that a public pandal constructed at the university using Rs 12 crore in state government funds was converted into private property belonging to the educational institution during 2015-16, when Khan was a Cabinet minister overseeing the departments involved in the infrastructure project. The agency is investigating whether these arrangements resulted in public money being used to create or improve assets for the private institution.

Demolition of houses and diversion of municipal equipment alleged

Another set of police FIRs and charge sheets cited by the ED concerns alleged incidents in Rampur in 2016. According to the probe agency, the cases allege that houses belonging to several families, many of whom were tenants on Waqf property, were demolished using bulldozers by a mob allegedly led by the then circle officer and others on Khan's instructions. The occupants were allegedly assaulted, threatened with false criminal cases and robbed of cash, jewellery and cattle.

The ED further claimed that debris from the demolished houses was transported to the university campus. Machinery purchased for cleaning operations by the Rampur Municipal Corporation was also allegedly diverted to the institution.

Contractors' payments and donations under scanner

The ED has also examined financial transactions involving contractors who received government work orders. According to the agency, the managing director of a company that secured Public Works Department (PWD) contracts worth Rs 186 crore told investigators that 30 to 40 per cent of the contract value was used to purchase construction material for the university. The agency also alleged that partners of another firm said they had acted "under the influence of" Khan when donating Rs 40 lakh to the trust.

In addition, the ED claimed that the trust received donations worth Rs 6.24 crore from two educational organisations based in Meerut through alleged political influence. The agency is examining these transactions as part of its investigation into the suspected diversion of public funds and the movement of money to the trust.

(With inputs from PTI)

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