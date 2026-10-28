FSDA inspects 86 establishments in Varanasi, Agra, Lucknow; licences of four units suspended.

Lucknow:

In an effort to ensure that consumers have access to safe, pure, and high-quality sweets and savory snacks during Diwali, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Uttar Pradesh, has intensified food safety inspections across the state under its ‘Shuddh Hi Shubh Hai’ campaign. As part of this initiative, inspections were conducted at sweet and savory snack manufacturing units and related food business establishments in Varanasi, Agra, and Lucknow.

A total of 86 establishments were inspected across these three cities. During the process, 71 improvement notices were issued due to deficiencies in food safety standards, and 30 food samples were collected. In cases where serious lapses were identified, the food business licenses of four establishments were suspended, while the operations of one sweet shop in Lucknow were shut down.

State-level teams carried out these actions based on the regulatory inspection guidelines and checklists established for the sweets and savory snacks sector. The inspections covered various aspects, including the hygiene of manufacturing premises, the quality of raw materials, the safe handling of milk and dairy products, the use of food colors and additives, the quality of cooking oil, pest control, the availability of potable water, the personal hygiene of food handlers, and compliance with regulations regarding licenses, record-keeping, and packaging.

30 establishments inspected in Varanasi

In Varanasi, 30 establishments involved in the manufacturing and sale of sweets and savory snacks were inspected. During this period, 28 improvement notices were issued, and 15 food samples were collected. An inspection of 'Cozy Sweets,' located in Sindhi Colony, Pandeypur (Varanasi), revealed unhygienic conditions in the manufacturing area. Issues included water stagnation in several places, significant filth on the floors, and cobwebs on the walls. There was no proper waste management system in place. Deficiencies were also observed in the handling of food and non-food items, and the cleanliness of the machinery and utensils used in the manufacturing process was found to be unsatisfactory.

Furthermore, no reports regarding pest control or water quality were available. Given these serious shortcomings, it has been recommended that the establishment's food business license be suspended. Manufacturing may only resume once the necessary improvements have been made to meet the prescribed standards.

Serious objections raised during inspection of 27 establishments in Agra

In Agra, 27 sweet and savory snack establishments were inspected. During these inspections, 19 improvement notices were issued, and 15 food samples were collected. The inspections focused on hygiene, facility maintenance, food packaging, and the materials used in the manufacturing process.

Lack of hygiene and maintenance found at Banke Bihari Mishtan Bhandar

At 'Banke Bihari Mishtan Bhandar' in Kamla Nagar, the manufacturing area was found to be unhygienic. Observations included water stagnation in various spots, excessive filth on the floors, and cobwebs on the walls. There was no adequate waste management system, and the machinery and utensils used for production were not sufficiently clean. Additionally, no documentation regarding pest control or water quality could be produced. Based on these findings, it has been recommended that the establishment's food business license be suspended.

Manufacturing is permitted to resume only after the establishment has implemented improvements to comply with the required standards. Unsanitary Conditions and Manufacturing Practices at Heera Halwai

At the premises of Heera Halwai, located in Seth Gali, Agra, manufacturing was found to be taking place under unsanitary conditions. Water stagnation was observed in several areas, the floors were extremely dirty, and cobwebs were found on the walls. In light of these serious deficiencies, a recommendation has been made to suspend the establishment's food business license.

Action recommended against Pushpak Sweets

At Pushpak Sweets, located in Chhipi Tola, hygiene standards were found to be unsatisfactory. Tiles were missing from the walls up to a height of approximately two meters, and no water test report was available. Furthermore, the packaging materials did not meet food-grade standards. During the inspection, Borax powder was also discovered on the premises. According to the Food Safety Department, this substance is used to extend the shelf life of milk; however, the use of Borax in food products is prohibited. Given the gravity of this irregularity, it has been recommended that the establishment's food business license be suspended. Manufacturing may only resume once the necessary improvements are made to meet required standards.

29 establishments inspected in Lucknow

As part of an enforcement drive in Lucknow, 29 establishments were inspected, and 24 improvement notices were issued. At the 'Rajasthan Wala' sweet shop, inspectors found poor hygiene, cobwebs on the walls, a disorganised production area, and a lack of personal hygiene among the staff. Consequently, the establishment's operations have been shut down.

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