Ghaziabad man confronts wife over affair with gym trainer, gets stabbed 12 times in chilling attack

A morning gym routine has become central to a police investigation into the alleged attempt to kill Shashank Kanthariya, a 35-year-old senior accountant with the Delhi government. Police suspect his wife, Priya, and her alleged lover, gym trainer Pratap Singh, conspired to attack him after he discovered their relationship and decided to move out of the city.

On Monday morning, Singh allegedly entered Kanthariya's home in Vasundhara through an unlocked door and stabbed him repeatedly while he was asleep beside his young daughter. The child woke up during the attack and began crying, alerting neighbours. Kanthariya was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU). His daughter escaped without injuries. Police arrested Priya, 32, and Singh, 30, on Tuesday. Both were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

How the affair came to light

According to ACP (Indirapuram) Suryabali Maurya, Singh joined the gym Priya regularly visited in Vasundhara in January this year and became her trainer. The two allegedly began a relationship the following month.

Kanthariya learnt about the alleged affair towards the end of September. He confronted Priya and asked her to end the relationship. He also told her to change gyms or stop attending the one where Singh worked.

Police suspect tensions escalated after Kanthariya decided to leave their home and relocate to Delhi. He began looking for a house, a plan Priya allegedly opposed. Investigators believe he intended to finalise a property on Sunday, and suspect Priya told Singh about his plans before the two allegedly conspired to kill him.

How the gym trainer entered the house

Police said Priya usually left home at around 5 am to go to the gym, leaving the front door unlocked while her husband and daughter slept. Investigators suspect she followed the same routine on Monday, allowing Singh to enter the flat.

Singh allegedly arrived carrying two knives and attacked Kanthariya as he slept. The victim woke up and raised an alarm, while his daughter began crying. The commotion alerted neighbours, who rushed towards the house as the attacker fled.

ACP Maurya said Singh took advantage of Priya's departure to enter the flat and attack her husband. Police suspect the assault was carried out according to a plan the two had allegedly discussed.

Society guards chase and catch accused

As Singh fled, a resident of the society, MT Joshi, noticed blood on his hands and tried to catch him. Singh allegedly pushed Joshi aside and continued running, managing to get past the security guards.

The guards then pursued him on a motorcycle, caught him and handed him over to the police. Two knives were recovered from his possession, police said.

Meanwhile, neighbours took the injured Kanthariya to a nearby hospital. He remains in the ICU, while his daughter was not injured in the attack.

Brother's complaint leads to FIR

Kanthariya's brother, Ritesh, lodged a police complaint after the incident. An FIR was registered against Priya and Singh under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Both accused were arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Kanthariya and Priya married in 2021. Police said Priya had been married once before her marriage to Kanthariya.

(With inputs from Zuber Akhtar)

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