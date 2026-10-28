Wanted criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter with Ghaziabad Police

Ghaziabad:

A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with police on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The encounter took place along a canal embankment in the Niwari police station area.

The notorious criminal has been identified as Dharmendra alias Tiddi, a member of the Bawariya gang. According to police, Dharmendra, also known as Bawariya, is a resident of Barshi village in Amroha district. Around 17 criminal cases were registered against Dharmendra, police said.

Police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire. Three Crime Branch personnel--- Vineet, Amit and Himanshu--- sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. They were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Around 15 rounds fired during the encounter

Police recovered a pistol from the spot. Preliminary information indicated that around 15 rounds were fired by both sides during the encounter.

Rewards of Rs 50,000 each had been announced for information leading to Dharmendra's arrest by the Niwari police in Ghaziabad and the Khekra police in Baghpat. He was allegedly involved in repeated robbery incidents along with members of his gang.

According to Ghaziabad Police, around 17 cases were registered against Dharmendra across various police station jurisdictions. Police teams in Ghaziabad and Baghpat had been searching for him for nearly a year.

Ghaziabad Police arrested two wanted accused in rape case

Earlier, police in Ghaziabad had arrested two wanted accused in a rape case following an encounter. Two illegal country-made pistols were also recovered from them. After sustaining injuries during the encounter, both accused were admitted to the district's MMG Hospital for treatment.

It is worth noting that police teams had been formed at the local station level to apprehend the suspects in a rape case. Acting on information from informants and local sources, a police team was conducting checks along Pusta Road, near the Hindon Barrage, during the night. It was then that the Ghaziabad Police spotted the two wanted individuals; they were subsequently arrested following an encounter.

In a separate incident, a private school employee was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 16-year-old student, police said on October 24. According to the police, the case came to light after the victim's elder sister lodged a complaint at the Raksa police station. She alleged that her younger sister, who studies at a private school, had been harassed for some time by a man working there as a clerk.

(Input: Zubair Akhtar)

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