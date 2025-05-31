Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, brother Mansoor sentenced to 2 years in 2022 hate speech case Abbas Ansari, MLA from Mau Sadar, has been sentenced to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 for delivering hate speech during the 2022 UP Assembly elections. His conviction may lead to disqualification from public office under election laws.

New Delhi:

Abbas Ansari, MLA from Mau Sadar and son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been dealt a major blow by the judiciary. Today, the MP-MLA court in Mau pronounced its verdict in a hate speech case dating back to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Abbas Ansari, along with his brother Mansoor Ansari, has been found guilty of delivering inflammatory remarks during the election campaign.

Two-year jail term and fine imposed

Following the court's ruling, Abbas Ansari has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fined ₹2,000. The charges stem from a controversial speech in which Ansari had allegedly threatened to "settle scores" with government officials once his party came to power. His remarks triggered widespread criticism and prompted legal action.

Controversial remarks during 2022 election campaign

During the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, Abbas Ansari made headlines with his provocative statement, saying that officials who had harassed people during the previous regime would be dealt with after the formation of a new government. His comments sparked outrage and led to the Election Commission imposing a 24-hour ban on his campaigning activities.

Political background and first electoral victory

Abbas Ansari contested the 2022 state elections as a candidate of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which was then in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). He made his electoral debut from the Mau Sadar Assembly seat and won. However, following the elections, SBSP severed ties with SP and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Legal consequences and political fallout

The court's verdict marks a significant development in the legal troubles surrounding Abbas Ansari. The hate speech case, long under trial, has now resulted in a conviction that may impact his political future. As per the Representation of the People Act, a sentence of two years or more can lead to disqualification from holding public office, pending appeal.

Further legal proceedings or appeals are expected as Abbas Ansari and his legal team assess their next steps.