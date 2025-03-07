After Ayodhya and Prayagraj, Mathura to witness major development: CM Yogi ahead of Holi UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced major development projects for Mathura and Vrindavan after Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Speaking at Barsana’s Rangotsav 2025, he emphasised religious tourism and infrastructure growth.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that after the revitalization of Ayodhya and Prayagraj, the focus will now shift to Mathura and Vrindavan for large-scale development. Speaking at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, where he inaugurated Rangotsav 2025, CM Yogi assured that his government would leave no stone unturned in transforming the region.

“Visitors coming to Barsana are experiencing the ropeway facility for the first time. Development projects worth ₹100 crore are underway here. Under PM Modi’s leadership, Kashi has been rejuvenated, Ayodhya has been revived, and now it is Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Govardhan’s turn. The BJP government is committed to cleaning the Yamuna and enhancing the infrastructure here,” CM Yogi said.