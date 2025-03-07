Uttar Pradesh: Hindus to play Holi till 2:30 pm on Mar 14 in Sambhal, Muslims to offer Jumma namaz thereafter Uttar Pradesh: Holi, a Hindu festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna. People play with colours with friends and family.

Uttar Pradesh: Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm in Sambhal in the communally sensitive city of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official on Friday (March 7) said, adding seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival.

The new directive comes a day after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year. He said anyone who feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should stay indoors on that day.

7 companies of PAC deployed in Sambhal

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar on Friday told media that in view of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day, seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city. Complete peace prevails in the district and peace committee meetings are being organised at the mohalla level, he said.

Asked about the discussions that took place in the meeting of the peace committee, the SP said, "Talks were held with key people from both sides in the district-level peace committee meeting and it was decided that the Jumma namaz will be held after 2.30 pm and people of the Hindu community will play Holi till 2.30 pm and go to their homes."

People should not believe on any kind of rumour: Police

He said the Sambhal district police are keeping a strict vigil on social media and people should not believe any kind of rumour. Kumar said the police outposts are being inspected, an antenna has been installed at the Satyavrat police outpost and a district control room is being built on it because it is located at a height.

"If there is any rumour then inform the police so that it can be refuted in time. I would also appeal to everyone not to believe any kind of rumour," he said.

Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya told media that the city has been divided into six zones and 29 sectors. Magistrates have been deployed in all sectors. Peace committee meetings have been held at the police station level and the district level.

Asked whether tarpaulin cover will be put on mosques due to Holi, he said, "There is no such plan from our side. If the parties decide on their own, they can cover them. Both the parties have said they will celebrate both festivals with great harmony, coordination and peace."

On Thursday (March 6), a police officer posted in Sambhal had said those uncomfortable with Holi colours should remain indoors as the festival comes once a year, sparking criticism from the opposition parties which demanded action against him saying his remarks show "bias" and are not befitting of an officer.

A peace committee meeting was held on Thursday at the Sambhal Kotwali police station given the upcoming Holi festival, which coincides with Friday prayers during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

Festivals are meant to be celebrated together: Anuj Chaudhary

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together," Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary told media on Thursday after the meeting.

He emphasised the need for communal harmony and strict vigilance to maintain law and order. He said peace committee meetings had been going on for a month at various levels to ensure smooth celebrations.

Chaudhary urged both communities to respect each other's sentiments and also appealed to people to avoid forcibly applying colours on those who do not wish to participate.

"Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours, sharing sweets and spreading joy.

"Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festivals is togetherness and mutual respect," he had said.