Mahakumbh: Stampede-like situation at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, dozens injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescue operation underway after a stampede occurred on Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj

Stampede at Mahakumbh: A stampede-like situation broke out at Mahakumbh in the wee hours of Wednesday when the massive crowds arrived at Sangam for the second 'Amrit snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. As per the reports, around 25 people have been admitted to the hospital. As of now, there has been no confirmation of any fatalities.

The incident occurred at the Sangam Nose. Ambulances were quickly rushed to the location, and the injured individuals were taken to a makeshift hospital in Sector 2 of Kumbh.

What led to stampede-like situation?

As per the reports, some elderly people and women in the fair area fainted due to suffocation, leading to a stampede-like situation as they collapsed. As women and men fell on top of each other, the force of the crowd caused the barricades to break. This resulted in around 25 people being injured.

Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran OSD Akansha Rana said, "As per the information that I have received, a stampede-like situation occurred at Sangam Nose after a barrier broke. Some people were injured in the incident. No one is serious and they are getting the required treatment."

A green corridor was created to take the injured to the central hospital set up at the Mahakumbh, with a full team of doctors present to treat them. Additionally, preparations are in place to transport some of the injured by air ambulance if needed.

Thousands of devotees gather at Sangam

The Akhada bath started on time, with saints beginning to arrive at Sangam Nose for their ritual bathing. Meanwhile, a large number of devotees are bathing peacefully.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Prayagraj witnessed a huge crowd gathering near the ghats of Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya in Mahakumbh. Over 80 to 100 million people are expected to reach the ghats. Visuals from Kali Marg, Sangam Ghat and Jhusi area show thousands of people gathered at the ghats, and waiting behind barricades to get their entry for the holy dip.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh and is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

More than 10 District Magistrates have been assigned the responsibility of crowd management, while officers have been activated in the border areas of Prayagraj to ensure smooth bathing operations.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, amid a sea of crowds converging at the Sangam and all other ghats created along a 12-km long range of river banks for the Maha Kumbh. The Triveni Sangam -- confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati -- is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.

Over 10 crore devotees were expected to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the ocassion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday. Mauni Amavasya is known as the most auspicious day for the devotees to take a holy dip in the Ganges.

Also Read: Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Live: Millions throng at Mahakumbh to take holy dip in Sangam today

Also Read: Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan: Which Akhara to take first holy dip in Sangam today? Check timetable