Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan: Which Akhara to take first holy dip in Sangam today? Check timetable for Mahakumbh

Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan: The second 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh is being observed today on Mauni Amavasya. As per the Uttar Pradesh government data, over the past 17 days, 15 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Sangam, and an estimated 10 crore people are expected to do so today on Mauni Amavasya. To accommodate the large number of devotees, the administration has adjusted the bathing schedule for the Akharas. In previous years, the Akharas began their journey for the Amrit Snan at 5:15 am, but this year they will depart from their camps at 4:00 am. The bathing timetable will follow the traditional order of the Akharas on Wednesday at the Mahakumbh Mela.

It has also been decided that this time the Akharas will take the holy dip earlier to ensure better control over the situation during the initial hours. Similar to the first Amrit Snan, all 13 Akharas will participate in the bathing ritual during this Amrit Snan as well.

Who will take bath first?

The Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, both part of the Sanyasi Akharas, will depart from their camp at 4:00 AM. They are expected to arrive at the ghat by 5:00 AM for the ceremonial bath, which will last for 40 minutes. Afterwards, the Akharas will leave the ghat at 5:40 AM and reach their camp by 6:40 AM.

Taponidhi Panchayati, Niranjani Akhara, and Panchayati Akhara Anand will depart from their camp at 4:50 AM, arriving at the ghat by 5:50 AM. Their departure from the ghat will be at 6:30 AM, and they will return to their camp by 7:30 AM, the statement added.

For the Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara, and Panchagni Akhara, their scheduled departure from the camp is at 5:45 AM. They will arrive at the ghat by 6:45 AM, depart from the ghat at 7:25 AM, and return to their camps by 8:30 AM.

Under the Bairagi Akharas, All India Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara will leave their camp at 8:25 AM, reach the ghat by 9:25 AM, and after a 30-minute bath, will depart the ghat at 9:55 AM to return to their camp by 10:55 AM. All India Panch Digambar Ani Akhara will leave at 9:05 AM, arrive at the ghat at 10:05 AM, and leave the ghat at 10:55 AM, returning to their camp by 11:55 AM. All India Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara will depart at 10:05 AM and will return to their camp by 12:35 PM after bathing at the ghat, according to the statement.

Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhara under Udasin Akharas will leave the camp at 11:00 AM, reaching the ghat at noon. After the bath, they will depart from the ghat at 12:55 PM and return to their camp by 1:55 PM.

Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin Nirvana will leave their camp at 12:05 PM, reach the ghat at 1:05 PM, and depart from the ghat at 12:05 PM, returning to their camp by 3:05 PM.

Panchayati Nirmal Akhara will leave their camp at 1:25 PM, reach the ghat at 2:25 PM, and depart from the ghat at 3:05 PM to return to their camp by 3:25 PM.

Change in the order of Digambar Akharas

Additionally, this time the order of bathing for the Digambar Akharas has been changed. On Makar Sankranti, the Nirmohi Akhara took the first dip, followed by the Nirvani Ani Akhara. However, for the Mauni Amavasya Snan, the Nirvani Ani Akhara will take the first dip, and the Nirmohi Akhara will bathe later.

This time, several changes are being implemented, including systematic arrangements to better manage the situation. These changes cover aspects such as the zonal plan, security measures, crowd management, and more.

