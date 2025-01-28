Mahakumbh 2025: 15 crore devotees take holy dip, elaborated arrangements made for Mauni Amavasya snan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up arrangements ahead of Mauni Amavasya snan

Mahakumbh 2025: The stage is set for the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' on Wednesday, which is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just a day. The pictures emerged in which tons of petals of flowers were seen which will be showered from the helicopter over the devotees. The state government said it has also planned a flower petals shower from helicopters on Wednesday at 6.45 am to mark the auspicious occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'.

Authorities issue advisory ahead of 'Mauni Amavasya snan'

The authorities managing the Maha Kumbh here have issued a detailed advisory for the Mauni Amavasya "Amrit Snan", urging devotees to follow safety protocols and cooperate with officials.

With millions of pilgrims expected to participate, extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees, they said.

According to an official statement, the fair administration and police have reinforced security and crowd-management measures. Dedicated teams, including fair police, traffic officers and specialised doctors, will be on duty around the clock to provide assistance in case of any emergencies.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, emphasised the importance of public cooperation.

15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed around 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days, the state government said on Tuesday. over 4.83 crores people took a sacred bath on Tuesday.

Unprecedented security in Mahakumbh

Security measures have reached unprecedented levels for the day with deployment of personnel at every nook and turn along with installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones keeping eye on the Mela area, spread over several hectares along the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. While the Mela area has already been declared a no-vehicle zone for the next few days, the Prayagraj administration has also made a fervent appeal to local residents to avoid using four wheelers and opt for two wheelers only if carrying senior citizens to the Sangam.

"Residents are requested to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from across the globe," District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said.

What is Amrit Snan' ?

The 'Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan) is the grandest and most sacred ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of pilgrims from around the world to the banks of the Triveni Sangam. The main attraction of the Amrit Snan is the magnificent procession of saints and ascetics from the various akharas.

The dates for the Amrit Snan are determined based on astrological combinations of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the sacred rivers.

Revised timetable of Amrit Snan of Akharas

A revised timetable of traditional Amrit Snan of Akharas for Mauni Amavasya Snan has been released. This timetable has been decided in the meeting held with the Akharas on January 24, 2025.

According to the letter issued on 26 January 2025, the departure time from the camp for Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara among the Sanyasi Akharas has been fixed at 04:00 am. Their arrival at the ghat will be at 05:00 am, and the bath will last for 40 minutes.

Departure time of Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara and Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand from the camp is 4:50 am, their arrival at the ghat is 5:50 am, departure time from the ghat is 6:30 am and arrival time at the camp is 7:30 am.

Similarly, departure time of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara and Shri Panchagni Akhara from the camp is 05:45 am, arrival time at the ghat is 6:45 am, departure time from the ghat is 7:25 am and arrival time at the camp is 8:30 am.

Under Bairagi Akhadas, All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhada will depart from the camp at 08:25 am, arrival time at the ghat is 09:25 am and after 30 minutes of bathing, will depart for return from the ghat at 09:55 am. By 10:55 am, this Akhada will return to its camp.

(With agencies inputs)