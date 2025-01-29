Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
  Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Live: Millions throng at Mahakumbh to take holy dip in Sangam today
Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Live: Millions throng at Mahakumbh to take holy dip in Sangam today

Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Live: With the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' anticipated to attract approximately 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh today, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified security measures and enhanced crowd-management systems.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Prayagraj Published : Jan 29, 2025 4:04 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 4:32 IST
Mahakumbh, Mahakumbh 2025, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, Amrit Snan, Mauni Amavasya
Image Source : PTI Devotees arrive to take a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.

Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Live: The Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, which began on January 13 in the sacred city of Prayagraj, will witness its second 'Amrit Snan' today on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. This significant ritual, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya or Maghi Amavasya, holds immense spiritual importance as millions of devotees converge at the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip. It is believed that on this day, nectar (amrit) descends from the heavens, enhancing the spiritual potency of the waters. The second 'Amrit Snan' is anticipated to draw nearly 10 crore pilgrims, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to bolster security and crowd-management measures.

 

Live updates :Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Live

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:29 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Over 15 crore devotees taken holy dip till date

    Thousands of devotees gather for the second Amrit Snan on the occassion of Mauni Amavasya. In the first 15 days of Mahakumbh that began on January 13, over 15 crore devotees have taken a holy dip.

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahanirvani Akhara reaches for Amrit Snan on occassion of Mauni Amavasya

    The Mahanirvani Akhara proceeds to the Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    A unique experience, says a devotee from Belgium

     "I am very happy to be here. This is my second time here. I also came here in 2013. I came again after 12 years. It is a unique experience. I will take the Amrit Snan at 5.25. The people are very welcoming," said Pascal from Belgium.

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Saint and seers of various akhadas prepare for holy dip in Prayagraj

    Saints and seers from various akhadas are preparing for the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the sacred occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'.

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Devotees gather in large number at Kumbh Mela area for 'Amrit Snan'

    A large number of devotees have gathered at the Kumbh Mela area to participate in the 'Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'.

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:24 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Akharas asked to adhere to allotted bathing time on 'Amrit Snan'

    The 13 akharas participating in the Mahakumbh have been asked to stick to their allotted bathing time in the Triveni Sangam. The Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on January 29 is being considered special due to the belief that the auspicious planetary combinations on the day are occurring after 144 years.

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahakumbh: 10 crore pilgrims expected for Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'

    Around 10 crore devotees are expected to turn up at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on the occasion of second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Bathing ritual is the most significant ritual performed at Kumbh. Although taking a dip in the sacred waters on all days beginning from Makar Sankranti is considered holy, yet there are some specific auspicious bathing dates, which are known as 'Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan).

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:19 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' today

    The second 'Amrit Snan' of Mahakumbh is today. The second Amrit Snan, which will take place on Mauni Amavasya, holds deep religious importance as it is believed that on this day, nectar (amrit) rains from the sky, making the water spiritually potent. Bathing on this day is said to offer immense spiritual benefits, and it marks one of the most significant rituals of the entire Kumbh Mela.

     

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why is it called a Amrit Snan?

    The bath taken on some important dates during Kumbh is called Amrit Snan. This name is considered very special culturally. Scholars have different opinions about this name. Some people believe that Naga Sadhus are allowed to bathe first in Maha Kumbh for their devotion towards religion. During this time, Naga Sadhus come to bathe in the Ganga riding elephants, horses, and chariots. That is, their pomp and splendor are seen like that of kings. It is believed that the holy bath of Maha Kumbh was named Amrit Snan after seeing this royal army of Nagas.  A similar belief is also about Amrit Snan that, in the olden days, kings and emperors used to take out a grand procession with saints and sages to take a bath during Maha Kumbh. Since then, the bath held on some special dates of Maha Kumbh came to be known as Amrit Snan.

     

    Dates of Amrit snan

    • January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima snan
    • January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Amrit snan)
    • January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Amrit snan)
    • February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Amrit snan)
    • February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima snan
    • February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)
  • Jan 29, 2025 4:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Importance of Maha Kumbh 2025

    The origin of 'Kumbh' is very ancient, it started from the time of Samudra Manthan. When there was a war between the gods and the demons for the Amrit Kalash. Kumbh has special significance for Hindus. On the occasion of every Maha Kumbh, millions of devotees come to participate in this grand festival. In the year 2003, more than 10 million people participated in the Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar. The biggest speciality of Kumbh is the miracle-filled sadhus and saints who participate in the fair, those who are rarely seen. The biggest importance of Maha Kumbh is that the people who participate in it have a different kind of feeling. It is believed that bathing during Kumbh frees one from all kinds of sins which leads a person to salvation. Maha Kumbh is full of miracles in itself.

     

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahakumbh Mela 2025

    The Mahakumbh Mela is one of the major religious events of Hinduism. A grand Maha Kumbh is being organised in Prayagraj from January 13. The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. According to religious beliefs, a person attains salvation by bathing at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh. Also, all the sins of man are washed away by taking a Kumbh bath. The bath taken during Kumbh is also called Amrit Snan.  

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How is Maha Kumbh different from Ardh Kumbh and Kumbh?

    The Maha Kumbh is celebrated once in 12 years, completing the 12 cycles of the 12-year Kumbh Mela. Devotees believe that taking a holy dip in water on this auspicious occasion multiplies spiritual blessings and enhances the journey of salvation. In contrast, the Kumbh Mela takes place every three years, rotating between the four holy cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The Kumbh Mela is important but smaller in scale compared to the Maha Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh (held every six years). The Maha Kumbha, on the other hand, stands out for its immense size and spiritual significance, attracting the largest number of pilgrims.

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Places Mahakumbh Mela is organised

    The Maha Kumbh Mela is mainly organised in 4 places. 

    • Haridwar: The Kumbh Mela is organised in Haridwar when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter is in Aquarius.
    • Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh is organised in Prayagraj when the Sun is in Capricorn.
    • Nashik: Maha Kumbh Mela is organised in Nashik when the Sun and Jupiter are in the zodiac.
    • Ujjain: Maha Kumbh is organised in Ujjain when Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun is in Aries. 

     

  • Jan 29, 2025 4:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What is Kumbh Mela?

    The Kumbh Mela is celebrated every three years in four cities located along the banks of sacred rivers in India. The event, held once every 12 years, is referred to as the "Mahakumbh" due to its increased significance. This particular Kumbh is considered more auspicious because of its timing, and it attracts the largest congregation of devotees. The Maha Kumbh holds a special place in the hearts of the faithful, who come to bathe in the holy rivers and partake in various religious and spiritual activities.

