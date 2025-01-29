Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Live: Millions throng at Mahakumbh to take holy dip in Sangam today

Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan Live: The Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, which began on January 13 in the sacred city of Prayagraj, will witness its second 'Amrit Snan' today on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. This significant ritual, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya or Maghi Amavasya, holds immense spiritual importance as millions of devotees converge at the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip. It is believed that on this day, nectar (amrit) descends from the heavens, enhancing the spiritual potency of the waters. The second 'Amrit Snan' is anticipated to draw nearly 10 crore pilgrims, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to bolster security and crowd-management measures.