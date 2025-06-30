Lucknow cloth merchant, wife, and teen daughter die by suicide; note mentions debt Suicide note found at the spot, police confirmed

Lucknow:

A merchant allegedly died by suicide along with his wife and 16-year-old daughter after consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, said police on Monday. The incident took place in the Ashrafabad area of ​​Nakhas under the Chowk police station limits.

The bodies of all three members of a family were found unconscious in their flat on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Shobhit Rastogi (48), his wife, Suchita Rastogi (45), and their daughter, Khyati Rastogi (16). According to preliminary reports, the family allegedly died by suicide late Sunday night by consuming poison.

What forced the family to take the drastic step?

According to the information, Shobhit had a cloth shop in Rajajipuram, and he was a big businessman. Initial investigation has revealed that the family was going through financial stress due to not being able to repay the loan.

A suicide note recovered from the house reportedly cites severe financial distress and mounting debt as the reasons behind their extreme step.

Shobhit's brother, Shekhar Rastogi, informed the police on Monday morning that Shobhit, his wife, Suchita, and their daughter Khyati were found lying unconscious in their flat. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Chowk police station promptly reached the scene. The three were immediately rushed to the trauma center, where doctors declared all three dead on arrival.

Khyati had called her uncle before consuming poison

Police investigation revealed that before committing suicide, Khyati had called her uncle and told him that she would commit suicide by consuming poison. Shekhar immediately informed the police about this, but by the time the police and family members reached the flat, all three had died.

Shobhit's wife, Suchita, was a housewife, and daughter Khyati was in Class 11.

According to neighbors, Shobhit had taken a loan after incurring losses in his business, but was struggling to pay the installments on time. This financial burden had left him deeply troubled, and he had reportedly expressed his distress on several occasions.

