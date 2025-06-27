UP govt mandates postmortem within 4 hours, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak issues strict new guidelines As per the new guidelines, postmortems conducted after sunset must adhere to proper protocols and be carried out only under adequate artificial lighting. Hospitals have been instructed to send the necessary documents along with the deceased to the postmortem house without delay.

Lucknow:

In a major move aimed at easing the distress of grieving families, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has directed that postmortem procedures must be completed within a maximum of four hours. Recognising the emotional trauma families face while waiting for the bodies of their loved ones, the directive is intended to make the process more humane and efficient. Acting on this instruction, Principal Secretary of the Health Department, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma has issued new state-wide guidelines to implement this system across all postmortem houses.

The new norms require Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in districts with high postmortem caseloads to deploy two or more dedicated teams of doctors. This will help expedite the process and reduce waiting times for the bereaved, as per the official statement.

Rules for postmortems after sunset

As per the new guidelines, postmortems conducted after sunset must adhere to proper protocols and be carried out only under adequate artificial lighting. Hospitals have been instructed to send the necessary documents along with the deceased to the postmortem house without delay. For night-time examinations, arrangements must be made for 1,000-watt artificial lighting and other essential infrastructure to ensure that postmortem services continue around the clock without interruption.

Night-time postmortems require DM's permission

For sensitive cases such as murder, suicide, sexual assault, mutilated bodies, or deaths under suspicious circumstances, postmortems should not be conducted at night. However, in unavoidable situations, postmortems may be permitted after sunset only with the explicit approval of the District Magistrate or an authorised officer.

'Don't charge families for videography'

In cases involving law and order -- such as encounters, deaths in police custody, or the death of a woman within the first 10 years of marriage -- videography of the postmortem is mandatory. As per government orders, postmortems conducted by a panel of doctors must also be video-recorded. Importantly, no amount should be charged from the victim’s family for this purpose. The cost of videography should be borne by the hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee) or other relevant funds.

Postmortem reports to be made available online

To bring more transparency and efficiency into the system, postmortem reports must be uploaded online without delay. Each postmortem house should have one computer operator and two data entry operators appointed by the CMO. Additionally, arrangements must be made to transport bodies from the hospital to the postmortem facility. CMOs are directed to ensure the availability of at least two mortuary vans in every district.

Inclusion of female doctors in postmortem panels

In cases involving crimes against women, rape, or the death of a woman within ten years of marriage, the postmortem panel must mandatorily include a female doctor. For unidentified bodies, authorities must also ensure that DNA sampling is done to aid in identification, the new guidelines added.

ALSO READ: Meerut murder case: Post-mortem report of Saurabh reveals bone-chilling details, doctors shaken