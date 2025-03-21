Meerut murder case: Post-mortem report of Saurabh reveals bone-chilling details, doctors shaken Meerut murder case: The post-mortem report said after tearing the heart, Saurabh's head was cut off and his body was cut into small pieces to fit into the drum. Even the doctors who conducted the post-mortem were shaken.

In the latest development to the Meerut murder case, the post-mortem report of victim Saurabh has given many shocking details. The report stated that the killer wife first struck Saurabh's heart three times and the knife was brutally inserted into Saurabh's heart.

As per the post-mortem report, after tearing the heart, Saurabh's head was cut off and his body was cut into small pieces to fit into the drum. Even the doctors who conducted the post-mortem were shaken.

Police have sent a team to Himachal for investigation of the matter. Killer wife Muskan's mother, who turned out to be the stepmother, has demanded death sentance for her step-daugher.

The police interrogated local shopkeepers to know more about the murder case.

Police also probing how Class 12 pass Saurabh went to London and the footage of dozens of CCTV cameras has been analysed by the police.

In a bone-chilling turn of events, the woman and her partner allegedly killed her husband Sourabh, dismembered his body, and sealed his body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram Singh, the accused has been identified as Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla.

"A person named Saurabh Rajput, working in merchant Navy, came home on March 4 and had been missing since then," SP Ayush Vikram Singh told ANI. He further said that on the basis of suspicion, his wife Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla were called for questioning.

"During the questioning, Sahil Shukla confessed that on March 4, he and Muskan Rastogi stabbed Saurabh to death. They dismembered the body, put it in a drum and sealed it with cement. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," he added.

The police said that the accused, Sahil Shukla and Muskan Rastogi have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them. Further investigation is underway.