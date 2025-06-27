Greater Noida: Residents beaten over power cut complaint in Supertech Ecovillage-1 housing society | Video Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, capturing the shocking scenes of residents being brutally assaulted- punched, kicked, and struck with sticks. One particularly distressing clip shows several men attacking residents as a visibly terrified child looks on.

Greater Noida:

An alarming incident of violence unfolded at the Supertech Ecovillage-1 housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday night (June 26), where residents were allegedly assaulted by security guards and maintenance staff after complaining about a prolonged power outage.

Power cut sparks heated confrontation

According to officials, residents became frustrated after electricity was unavailable for nearly two to three hours. When repeated calls to the maintenance staff went unanswered, several residents went to the maintenance office to seek an explanation. A verbal altercation ensued, which quickly escalated into physical violence.

Shocking video footage surfaces

Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, showing residents being punched, kicked, and beaten with sticks. In one disturbing clip, multiple men can be seen attacking residents in front of a visibly frightened child.

Residents detail their ordeal

One of the victims described the terrifying experience, “We had no electricity for hours. When we went downstairs, we found other residents already questioning the staff. Suddenly, they started hitting us. Someone grabbed my collar, and others beat me with sticks. I was slapped, and my whole body is swollen. My children were crying helplessly nearby,” he said.

Police respond swiftly, 4 arrested

Following a complaint, Central Noida police reached the spot and filed an FIR. Four individuals from the maintenance team were arrested. They have been identified as-

Ravindra Sohit Sachin Kuntal Vipin Kasana

Confirming the action, DCP Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, stated, “We received the complaint and immediately responded. A case was registered, and all identified accused have been arrested on charges of assault.”