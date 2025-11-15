Landslide at stone quarry in UP's Sonbhadra leaves one dead, several workers trapped Around 12 to 15 workers were present at the site when the incident occurred, and none were able to escape in time as the accident took place at the stone quarry in Sonbhadra district.

Sonbhadra:

One person was killed and several other workers are feared trapped after a portion of a stone quarry they were working at caved in the Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The accident occurred at the quarry located in the Dala area of the district when a large rock suddenly broke away from a hillside and fell on labourers working below, trapping them under the debris.

According to initial information, around 12 to 15 workers were present at the site when the incident occurred, and none were able to escape in time. The quarry belongs to Krishna Mining Works in Billi Markundi, under the Obra police station.

Eyewitnesses said that one labourer's body has been recovered. Workers at the mining site had been drilling holes in the rock using nine compression machines when a huge portion of the upper rock layer suddenly cracked and collapsed, burying several labourers beneath the rubble. There is a strong possibility that dozens of workers may be trapped.

Given the seriousness of the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in the district for an event, was informed immediately. The accident site is reported to be only a few kilometres from the venue of his programme.

Police and administrative teams reached the spot as soon as the information was received. Rescue operations have begun on a war footing. Officials said that all available resources are being used to pull out the trapped workers. Visuals from the site show ongoing efforts to remove the debris.

With inputs from Parmeshwar Dayal