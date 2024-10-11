JPNIC row: Akhilesh Yadav urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to quit NDA

Follow us on Image Source : X/@YADAVAKHILESH Akhilesh Yadav garlands Jayaprakash Narayan's statue.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav breached a police barricade to garland a bust of Jayaprakash Narayan after officials stopped him from visiting JP International Centre. Yadav criticised the BJP government for blocking tributes to the Samajwadi leader and called on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to withdraw support from the NDA, citing JP's influence in political life.

"On the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan ji, we go to the JPNIC museum to celebrate. But I don't know why this government stops us. This blockade by the BJP is not the first. It has blocked all good work," Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday garlanded a bust of Jayaprakash Narayan on a vehicle outside his residence after police obstruction prevented him from visiting the Jai Prakash Narayan International Center (JPNIC). Authorities blocked the area, citing security concerns, and hundreds of SP workers gathered to defy the restrictions.

Appeal to Nitish Kumar

Yadav urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sever ties with the BJP-led NDA, saying the government’s actions showed disrespect to Samajwadi leader Jaiprakash Narayan, who played a pivotal role in Kumar’s political rise. Yadav criticised the BJP for abandoning the Samajwadi tribute and asked them to oppose such acts of political resistance.

BJP government criticised for obstructions

Yadav criticised the UP government for putting up a barricade to block the entrance to JPNIC, where the JP Narayan memorial stands. He accused the BJP of conspiring to sell the museum and prevent tributes to prominent figures of the Indian socialist movement. He also shared videos of police cordoning off his residence on social media, accusing the government of misdeeds and obstructing the properties of freedom fighters.

A repeat of last year

Last year, he had climbed the gates of JPNIC to lay flowers on the statue of the leader erected by the SP government during Yadav's tenure as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Despite the obstruction, Yadav and his supporters paid symbolic tributes and further exacerbating tensions between the SP and BJP governments.

